CFM International’s RISE open-fan demonstrator engine remains “on track” for its first ground and flight tests in the second half of the decade, with the first major parts already built.

Briefing investors during a capital markets event on 5 December, Eric Dalbies, chief technology officer at Safran – a partner in CFM alongside GE Aerospace – said the “flagship” powerplant has “left the drawing board and become a reality”.

Major parts for the first engine to test – including the fan blades, gearbox and compressor – have been produced, says Dalbies.

“We are on track for the first engine to test and first flight test of the demonstrator in the second half of the decade,” he says.

More than 250 component, module and system-level tests have previously been performed, including of the high-speed turbine, compact core and hybrid-propulsion technologies.

Windtunnel tests of a one-fifth scale open-fan engine were carried out earlier this year, including installation on an Airbus-supplied wing.

“We were able to compare the performance on-wing of such a disruptive engine,” says Dalbies.

Should the RISE demonstrator transition into a full development programme, it would cost around €10 billion ($10.5 billion) in total – split between GE and Safran – to bring it into production, says Safran chief executive Olivier Andries, basing that figure on its previous experience with the Leap engine.

While the company is confident that the “disruptive” RISE architecture will “bring the best propulsive solution” to its customers, Andries says the final decision will rest with the airframers.

However, he points out that the technology advances incorporated in “each and all of the modules” is applicable to other engine architectures.

”With the RISE technology programme we are prepared for any kind of outcome,” he says.

While “electric machines” will contribute “supplemental power” to the RISE engine, Dalbies says this is not the only application for Safran’s electrical know-how.

Testing concluded earlier this year of the EcoPulse hybrid-electric demonstrator - developed in conjunction with Airbus and Daher – which is equipped with a Safran-supplied high-voltage distribution system and six ENGINeUS electric motors.

Dalbies says European certification for the ENGINeUS 100 motor “will be pronounced soon”, marking a “world premiere” for such a “mission critical” application.

This story has been updated with additional comments from Safran’s chief executive.