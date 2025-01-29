A US Air Force Lockheed Martin F-35 stealth fighter has crashed in Alaska, resulting what appears to be a complete loss of the aircraft.

Unverified video posted to various social media sites shows a jet tumbling in an uncontrolled, low-altitude spin before impacting a snow-covered area adjacent to what appears to be the main runway at Eielson Air Force Base near Fairbanks, Alaska.

Two parked aircraft – seemingly Boeing KC-135s – can also be seen. Alaska-themed engine coverings and tail number AK 60-0334 are visible, which matches a tanker aircraft assigned to Eielson.

The pilot of the F-35 was able to safely eject, according to the USAF, and can be seen descending toward the ground under an orange-and-white parachute. The F-35 appears to fall within only a few aircraft lengths of the drifting aviator before crashing and exploding.

Notably, the jet’s landing gear appear deployed in the footage.

The USAF’s 354th Fighter Wing, which is stationed at Eielson, confirms the incident occurred on 28 January at 12:49 local time, noting the pilot was safely recovered and transported to a hospital.

“I can assure you the United States Air Force will conduct a thorough investigation into this incident to minimise the chances of such occurrences from happening again,” says Colonel Paul Townsend, commander of the Fighter Wing.

At a subsequent press conference, Townsend said the pilot declared an emergency while preparing to land the single-engined fighter.

“The pilot was executing standard procedures and essentially experienced an in-flight malfunction,” Townsend says.

While not specified, the aircraft is likely a conventional take-off and landing F-35A variant, which the Alaska-based fighter wing began operating in 2020. The unit received its final F-35 in 2022, according to US Indo-Pacific Command.

At full strength, the operates 54 of the stealthy F-35As across two fighter squadrons. A third interceptor squadron still operates the Lockheed Martin F-16 for adversary air and air interdiction missions.