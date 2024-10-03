Swiss carrier MSC Air Cargo has taken delivery of its first wholly owned and operated Boeing 777-200.

Soren Toft, MSC’s chief executive, confirmed in a 3 October social media post that the aircraft had been delivered to Milan’s Malpensa airport, marking a new phase of Mediterranean Shipping Company’s entrance into the air freight sector.

”In just two years, we’ve gone from zero to a comprehensive worldwide presence, offering our clients a high-performing standalone air cargo network that complements our industry-leading maritime services,” he says.

According to Cirium fleets data, the widebody jet – powered by a pair of GE Aerospace GE90 high-bypass turbofan engines – will be operated by AlisCargo Airlines, a Milan-based air freight carrier acquired by MSC in August 2023.

MSC launched a global air cargo service in December 2022. According to its October flight schedule, MSC Air Cargo currently flies to Chicago, Hong Kong, Xiamen, Quito, Mexico City, Los Angeles, Milan and Liege, among other international cities.

New York-based Atlas Air currently operates four 777F aircraft on behalf of MSC under long-term ACMI (aircraft, crew, maintenance, insurance) agreements.