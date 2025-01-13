CHC Helikopter Service is to deploy six helicopters – including three on-order Leonardo AW189s – to support a new offshore contract with Aker BP in Norway.

Operating from bases in Sola and Valhall, the new AW189s and a trio of Sikorsky S-92s, already in the operator’s fleet, will provide crew-change services to multiple oil and gas fields in the North Sea.

Worth an initial $500 million, the five-year contract also includes options to extend it for up to another 15 years.

“Aker BP’s choice of CHC Helikopter for this significant contract award reflects the experience, high-quality service and credibility our team has built in the region,” says Tom Burke, CHC Group chief executive.

“CHC has supported Aker BP since 2014, and this new partnership strengthens this long-term relationship and emphasises flight safety, continuous improvement, and productivity.”