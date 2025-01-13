 

 

CHC Helikopter Service is to deploy six helicopters – including three on-order Leonardo AW189s – to support a new offshore contract with Aker BP in Norway.

Operating from bases in Sola and Valhall, the new AW189s and a trio of Sikorsky S-92s, already in the operator’s fleet, will provide crew-change services to multiple oil and gas fields in the North Sea.

CHC S-92 coast-c-CHC Group

Source: CHC Group

Three Sikorsky S-92s will be deployed on the contract

Worth an initial $500 million, the five-year contract also includes options to extend it for up to another 15 years.

“Aker BP’s choice of CHC Helikopter for this significant contract award reflects the experience, high-quality service and credibility our team has built in the region,” says Tom Burke, CHC Group chief executive.

“CHC has supported Aker BP since 2014, and this new partnership strengthens this long-term relationship and emphasises flight safety, continuous improvement, and productivity.”

Dominic Perry is deputy editor of Flight International but also contributes extensively to flightglobal.com. Although specialising in the coverage of the helicopter industry, he has written on most topics in aerospace – be they commercial, defence or business aviation. In addition, there has been an increasing focus on the decarbonisation of the industry and zero-emission flight initiatives.View full Profile

More from Dominic Perry

Topics