EU financial backing for the development of a next-generation military helicopter engine via the European Defence Fund (EDF) has moved a step closer, reports suggest.

According to the Euractiv news outlet, the EDF’s draft work programme for 2025 includes an entry for a “propulsion system for next-generation rotorcraft”. Such a move has previously been antipcated by EURA – a joint venture created in June by propulsion specialists MTU Aero Engines and Safran Helicopter Engines (SHE).

Should the EDF decide to pursue the project, it would be contained in its next call for proposals, due in the spring of 2025, leading to the start of activities the following year.

The EDF is already supporting the development of technologies for a future military helicopter under the European Next Generation Rotorcraft Technologies (ENGRT) project.

Phase one of ENGRT – led by Airbus Helicopters and supported by Leonardo Helicopters – began in 2022.

MTU and SHE are part of the broader ENGRT consortium, respectively receiving €600,000 and €900,000 of the €40 million ($42 million) allocated by the EDF.

A call for proposals covering phase two of the ENGRT project was contained in the EDF’s 2024 work programme with a planned budget of €100 million. The winning project will be selected next year.

EURA – or European Military Rotorcraft Engine Alliance – to was set up to develop a next-generation helicopter powerplant.

In September, MTU and SHE said they were hopeful the EDF would launch a powerplant-specific initiative in its next work programme.