Five fatalities have been confirmed following the crash of a US Marine Corps (USMC) helicopter in Southern California.

The Sikorsky CH-53E Super Stallion came down in a remote forest area west of San Diego in the overnight hours of 6 February.

The rotorcraft was returning from Creech AFB in Nevada on a training flight, when it encountered a severe winter storm while transiting the mountainous area.

The storm system had been widely predicted by civil authorities, including the USA’s National Weather Service, in the days leading up to the incident.

An aerial search operation on 7 February located the aircraft wreckage, but heavy precipitation slowed the progress of ground personnel. Now, the USMC has confirmed that all five marines aboard the Super Stallion died in the crash.

“It is with a heavy heart and profound sadness that I share the loss of five outstanding marines from 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing,” said Major General Michael Borgschulte, the unit’s commanding officer, on 8 February.

The USMC says efforts are underway to recover the remains of the deceased aviators and their aircraft.

An investigation into the incident has been opened.