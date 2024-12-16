Long-term customer NHV Group is to begin offshore windfarm support operations with the Airbus Helicopters H175 – the first time super-medium-twin has been used for the role in the North Sea.

Under a long-term contract with windfarm operator Vestas, expected to start next year, NHV will provide a single example to support crew-change and hoisting operations.

NHV says the H175 will operate from bases in Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands and Poland.

To date, offshore windfarm support services have typically been provided with smaller helicopters such as the H145 or Leonardo Helicopters AW169.

However, NHV says that with windfarms moving further offshore and turbines increasing in size, it sees a requirement for a larger helicopter type.

NHV was the launch operator for the H175, taking its first example in 2014.