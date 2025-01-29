UK defence officials have declared full operating capability (FOC) status for the Royal Navy’s (RN’s) fleet of upgraded Leonardo Helicopters AW101 Merlin Mk4/4a rotorcraft.

Delivered via a £399 million ($497 million) contract, the Merlin Life Sustainment Programme (MLSP) saw 25 examples – 19 Mk3 and six Mk3a helicopters – raised to the Mk4/4a standard by the UK airframer.

Enhancements to the former Royal Air Force transports include a new folding main rotor head and folding tail, plus an improved defensive aids system.

Additionally, a new avionics suite has been introduced, aligning the Mk4/4a fleet with the Merlin Mk2s operated by the RN for anti-submarine warfare missions.

Deliveries of the Mk4/Mk4a aircraft concluded in 2022. Since then, the Merlin fleet has been retrofitted with a new mission planning system and the integration of synthetic training equipment.

Flown by the service’s Commando Helicopter Force, the Merlin is now cleared to operate from the RN’s aircraft carriers, amphibious assault ships, Type 23 frigates, Royal Fleet Auxiliary vessels and, in future, the Type 45 destroyers.

While the three-engined type is currently due for retirement in 2030, Leonardo Helicopters and Lockheed Martin – which is responsible for the Mk2 fleet – are engaged in early-stage studies aimed at extending its service life until 2040.

“Our workforce is proud to have delivered these upgrades for the Royal Navy Merlin fleet from our site in Yeovil, the Home of British Helicopters,” says Clive Scott, senior vice-president UK Business, Leonardo Helicopters UK.