Lufthansa is expecting to debut shortly an Airbus A350 outfitted with its Allegris interior product featuring a first-class cabin.

While the German carrier was able earlier this year to introduce the first of its Allegris-equipped A350s, after aircraft delivery delays and supply chain challenges had long delayed its entry into service, the initial aircraft did not feature the new first-class cabin.

Speaking during a third-quarter results call briefing today, Lufthansa Group chief executive Carsten Spohr said the mainline carrier is finally about to debut the new first-class product.

”In mid-October, we were finally able to take delivery of the first Airbus A350 including the new first-class [cabin]. We are now in the fine-tuning process and wait for official approval from the German authorities, then we will be able to take the aircraft into the skies with passengers in just a few days,” he says.

”By the end of the year we expect to have two more of these A350s with Allegris in all four travel classes in our possession, and even more to come in early 2025, with three [more].”

In addition, Lufthansa will in early 2025 begin retrofitting the early A350s with the first-class cabin, offering a ”significant improvement in our premium offer”.

Spohr says that while the airline had expected customer satisfaction be raised with by the introduction of the Allegris product on the intercontinental cabin, ”we are happy to see those expectations exceeded with the flights we have already been operating”.

Alongside its incoming A350-900s, its new Boeing 787-9s are expected to begin arriving with the product, and within the next few years Lufthansa’s new A350-1000s and 777-9s will also sport the updated cabins.

The airline intends to install a variant of the Allegris interior in long-haul aircraft operated by other carriers within Lufthansa Group, including Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and Swiss International Air Lines.