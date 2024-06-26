The Pentagon’s secretive technology incubator has designated a new experimental aircraft, the unmanned XRQ-73.

The flying wing aircraft, about which little has been announced, was previously labelled as the Series Hybrid Electric Propulsion Aircraft, or SHEPARD, according to the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency.

The aircraft weighs about 1,250lb and the first flight is expected by the end of 2024.

An image provided by DAPA shows a stealthy, flying wing design with two jet intakes along the top of the fuselage.

“The idea behind a DARPA X-prime program is to take emerging technologies and burn down system-level integration risks to quickly mature a new missionized long endurance aircraft design that can be fielded quickly,” says SHEPARD programme manager Steve Komadina.

“The SHEPARD program is maturing a specific propulsion architecture and power class as an exemplar of potential benefits for the Department of Defense.”

The XRQ-73 programme builds on the hybrid electric architecture and other technologies from the Great Horned Owl (GHO) project.

GHO was undertaken by the Air Force Research Laboratory and the US intelligence community. The programme aimed to develop technologies to increase the range of and payload of unmanned air vehicles serving the intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance mission.

The prime contractor for the XRQ-73 is Northrop Grumman.