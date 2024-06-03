US carrier Delta Air Lines is following through with previously disclosed plans to resume flights to Tel Aviv from New York on 7 June, amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

Delta will use an Airbus A330-900neo to provide some 2,000 weekly seats from John F Kennedy International airport to Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion International airport.

The route was suspended in October 2023, following Hamas’ 5 October attack on Israel. Delta signalled in March that it was planning to revive the route for the Northern Hemisphere’s summer travel season.

”The decision to resume the route… follows an extensive security risk assessment by the airline,” says the Atlanta-headquarted carrier. “Delta continues to closely monitor the situation in Israel in conjunction with government and private sector partners.”

Delta has a new codeshare partnership with El Al Israel Airlines, which operates flights from Tel Aviv to such US cities as New York, Boston, Los Angeles, Miami and Fort Lauderdale.

The US State Department urges American citizens to reconsider travel to Israel and the West Bank due to “terrorism and civil unrest”, while issuing a “do not travel” warning to Gaza due to ”terrorism and armed conflict”.