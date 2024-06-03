US carrier Delta Air Lines is following through with previously disclosed plans to resume flights to Tel Aviv from New York on 7 June, amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. 

Delta will use an Airbus A330-900neo to provide some 2,000 weekly seats from John F Kennedy International airport to Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion International airport. 

Delta A330-900

Source: Kars Lamper/Wikimedia Commons

Delta is scheduled to resume flights from New York’s John F Kennedy International airport to Tel Aviv  on 7 June. 

The route was suspended in October 2023, following Hamas’ 5 October attack on Israel. Delta signalled in March that it was planning to revive the route for the Northern Hemisphere’s summer travel season. 

”The decision to resume the route… follows an extensive security risk assessment by the airline,” says the Atlanta-headquarted carrier. “Delta continues to closely monitor the situation in Israel in conjunction with government and private sector partners.” 

Delta has a new codeshare partnership with El Al Israel Airlines, which operates flights from Tel Aviv to such US cities as New York, Boston, Los Angeles, Miami and Fort Lauderdale. 

The US State Department urges American citizens to reconsider travel to Israel and the West Bank due to “terrorism and civil unrest”, while issuing a “do not travel” warning to Gaza due to ”terrorism and armed conflict”. 

Howard Hardee is Americas aviation reporter for FlightGlobal.com and Flight International magazine, covering regional and low-cost carriers in North America and low-emissions initiatives throughout the industry. He formerly covered politics for journalism nonprofit Wisconsin Watch. Before that, he wrote about music, science and California forestry.View full Profile

More from Howard Hardee

Topics