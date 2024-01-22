US regulators are “recommending” operators of the Boeing 737-900ER to “visually inspect” their mid-exit door plugs, which are the same design as those found on the newer Max 9.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on 21 January urges the inspections “as an added layer of safety”, and comes amid an ongoing grounding of over 170 Max 9s after a door plug blow-out involving an Alaska Airlines aircraft.

The agency notes that while the -900ER is not part of the Max family, they have “the same door plug design”.

It adds that some operators have already begun -900ER inspections during maintenance and “have noted findings with bolts” of the door plug. The FAA did not elaborate.

In early January, a plugged mid-cabin door blew out from the Alaska Airlines Max 9 as it climbed out of Portland, Oregon. The FAA then issued an emergency airworthiness directive grounding 737 Max 9s, pending inspections. The order affects 171 jets globally, the agency added.

Boeing is facing fresh scrutiny from regulators, investigators and lawmakers following the incident, with the FAA evaluating Boeing’s “alleged non-compliance” with regulations related to inspection and testing of new aircraft.

According to Cirium fleets data, there are 490 in-service -900ERs, with major users including Delta Airlines, Alaska Airlines and United Airlines. Other users include Turkish Airlines and Korean Air.

However, not all -900ERs are fitted with door plugs because it depends on the number of seats. Low-cost operator Lion Air of Indonesia, for instance, has -900ERs fitted with an emergency exit instead of a plugged door, given the high-density configuration.