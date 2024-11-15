The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) has underlined the risk of foreign object debris after a Qantas Airways A380 operated 34 cycles with a turning tool in an engine.

The turning tool was introduced into the aircraft’s (VH-OQI) outboard left Rolls-Royce Trent 900 engine during a 3-day maintenance check at Los Angeles airport in early December 2023, according to the ATSB.

On 8 December the aircraft was released for service and operated 34 cycles totalling 294h with the tool in the engine.

“The ATSB found that the tool was not located during the end of task foreign object inspections, which resulted in its remaining in the engine,” says the final report into the incident.

“The Qantas Engineering lost tool procedure was not commenced prior to the aircraft being released to service and the certifying engineer did not follow up on the lost tool, prior to releasing the aircraft to service.”

On 1 January, when the aircraft returned to Los Angeles airport from Sydney it entered another 3-day check. The turning tool was discovered in the low-pressure compressor of the outboard left engine.

High airflow around the low-pressure compressor outlet guide vanes (which do not rotate) had deformed the tool. No damage was observed to any engine components.

After an internal probe into the incident, Qantas engineering issued a directive requiring employees to follow tool control requirements.

“Foreign object debris and damage poses a significant threat to the safe operation of aircraft,” adds the ATSB.

“Regulations, procedures, and training have been put in place and refined to limit the risk of foreign object damage, especially from introduced objects during maintenance.”