UK investigators have determined that a Virgin Atlantic Boeing 787-9 was being pushed back without assistance from dedicated wing-walkers when it collided with a British Airway Airbus A350-1000 at London Heathrow.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch points out that the airport’s operator “does not mandate” wing-walkers at the parking bay involved – stand 323 – and the pushback therefore complied with standards.

But it found that the absence of wing-walkers was contrary to Virgin Atlantic’s standard procedures. It adds that a wing-walker on the left side of the twinjet “would probably have seen” the impending 6 April collision.

The 787 had been parked at stand 323, adjacent to the A350 – which was boarding passengers – on stand 325.

As the 787 was scheduled to depart from stand 211, it had to be repositioned.

Virgin Atlantic, which conducted its own investigation into the event, acknowledged to the Air Accidents Investigation Branch that the pushback had “reduced safety margins” given the size of the two aircraft, but was nevertheless within the scope of normal operations.

“[Virgin Atlantic] concluded that, as the aircraft was pushed away from the stand, the turn to enter the taxiway was initiated too early,” says the inquiry.

The 787’s left wing passed over a crosshatched area of the apron, between the two stands, which should have been kept clear.

Several items of ground equipment for the A350 had been placed there, and the pushback was halted while the equipment was removed.

“The possibility of a collision between the two aircraft was not identified at this time and the pushback resumed,” says the inquiry.

“None of the people involved in the pushback had a clear view of the left wing and, contrary to the operator’s procedures, wing-walkers were not being used [by Virgin’s ground-handling agent].”

The 787’s left wing-tip struck the A350’s right-hand horizontal stabiliser, damaging both aircraft.

No-one was injured during the occurrence.

Virgin Atlantic subsequently highlighted its requirement for wing-walkers during pushback and towing, while Heathrow’s operator stated that it would review non-standard pushback operations.