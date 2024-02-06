Airline industry veteran Nathaniel Pieper is in line to become chief executive of Oneworld Alliance starting on 1 April.

Pieper is currently vice-president of fleet, finance and alliances at Alaska, and is credited with orchestrating the airline’s entrance into Oneworld. He also oversaw more than $9 billion in aircraft deals and ”secured access to $5 billion in liquidity to ensure Alaska’s viability through the pandemic”, Oneworld said on 6 February.

He previously held executive positions at Delta Air Lines and Northwest Airlines.

Pieper will report to Oneworld’s governing board, which is comprised of the CEOs of participating airlines.

”With more than 25 years of working in the industry, Nat has the experience to enhance Oneworld’s position as the premier airline alliance, modernising travel for millions of customers and Oneworld frequent flyers,” says American Airlines CEO and Oneworld chairman Robert Isom.

Last year, Oneworld started its search for a new leader after ex-Emirates and Qantas executive Rob Gurney announced his departure in May. Gurney remained in post through 1 July, when American chief commercial officer Vasu Raja became interim chief executive and led the search for Gurney’s replacement.

Oneworld brings together 13 global airlines – Alaska, American Airlines, British Airways, Cathay Pacific Airways, Finnair, Iberia, Japan Airlines, Malaysia Airlines, Qantas, Qatar Airways, Royal Air Maroc, Royal Jordanian and SriLankan Airlines, as well as more than 20 affiliate airlines. Oman Air also is set to join Oneworld this year, according to the organisation.

Founded in 1999, Oneworld is one in a trio of competing global airline alliances, including SkyTeam and Star Alliance.