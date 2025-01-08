German start-up carrier Evia Aero has tentatively ordered 15 Britten-Norman BN-2 Islanders for later conversion to hydrogen power by Cranfield Aerospace Solutions (CAeS).

Deliveries of the aircraft, covered by a letter of intent, will begin in early 2027.

The pair will also collaborate on a redesign of the BN-2’s interior to provide a “next-generation passenger experience”.

“We are fully committed to the Britten-Norman Islander. The aircraft fulfils all the skills we need as an operator for short-haul flights,” says Florian Kruse, chief executive of Evia Aero.

“It is important to us to use a product that is already in use worldwide and has proven itself. With a revised customised cabin design, we will make the aircraft available to our customers.”

Bremen-based Evia Aero has a separate letter of intent in place with CAeS for 15 of the hydrogen propulsion conversion kits it is developing through Project Fresson.

Evia Aero has also placed tentative commitments for all-electric aircraft from Eviation and MD Aircraft.