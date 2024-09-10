Guangzhou-based GAMECO will provide MRO support for China Southern Airlines’ fleet of Comac C919s, building on the compnay’s investment in support capabilities for the indigenious narrowbody.

GAMECO says it added C919 MRO capability in late-August, about the same time China Southern received its first aircraft.

“In order to support China Southern Airlines’ C919 operation, GAMECO made significant investments into C919-related training for engineering and line maintenance personnel, tooling and equipment, and spare parts,” the MRO provider states.

China Southern took delivery of its first C919 in a joint delivery ceremony with Beijing-based Air China on 28 August. The aircraft form part of a 100-aircraft commitment the two airlines placed earlier this year.

GAMECO deputy manager Gan Yongjun adds: “GAMECO is also committed to contributing to the development of China’s civil aviation industry. Moving forward, we will continue to enhance our technical expertise and service quality to ensure the safe and efficient operation of China’s indigenously-developed aircraft.”