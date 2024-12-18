Munich-headquartered propulsion specialist MTU Aero Engines has selected Dr Johannes Bussmann to succeed Lars Wagner as chief executive.

A former Lufthansa Technik chief, Bussmann, an aerospace engineer, currently heads assurance and certification specialist TUV Sud.

Bussmann will begin his five-year term at MTU during 2025, although the exact date is still to be confirmed. He joined the company’s supervisory board earlier this year but will now relinquish that post.

Wagner is leaving to take up the position of commercial aircraft chief executive at Airbus, succeeding Christian Scherer. His term at MTU runs until the end of 2025.

“The company has a successful business model, excellent prospects and a great, value-based culture,” says Bussmann.