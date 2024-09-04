Russian state leasing company GTLK has signed an agreement on terms covering delivery of 238 domestically-built jet and turboprop aircraft.

Its agreement with United Aircraft spans 132 Yakovlev SJ-100s, plus 65 Ilyushin Il-114-300s and 41 Tupolev Tu-214s.

The documentation sets out the primary terms for aircraft deliveries over the course of 2027-32.

United Aircraft states that the terms will “subsequently be reflected in firm contracts”. The signature took place at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

The agreement creates a “long-term mechanism” for financing the supply of new aircraft, of various capacities, to Russian carriers’ fleets, says United Aircraft chief Yuri Slyusar.

“Our interaction with GTLK will contribute to the implementation of the import-substitution strategy, meeting the needs of airlines for domestic aircraft and ensuring transport accessibility and connectivity of Russian regions.”

United Aircraft says the Russian sovereign wealth fund could be used to finance transactions, and that domestic airlines would benefit from “preferential” leasing rates.

“We are already the basic supplier for regional aviation and see a great demand for modernised domestic aircraft from carriers,” says GTLK chief Evgeny Ditrikh.

He adds that the lessor is also working to support development of the Russian aerospace industry.