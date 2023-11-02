A one-year pilot programme with sustainable aviation fuel in in Singapore will inform the country’s plans to create a sustainable air hub.

The SAF pilot programme involved three parties: the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore, Singapore Airlines, and GenZero, a unit of Singapore’s Temasek sovereign wealth fund that is focused on decarbonisation.

“The pilot validated the end-to-end process needed to bring SAF into Changi Airport, including procurement, blending of neat SAF with conventional jet fuel in Singapore facilities, safety certification and delivery of the blended SAF to Changi Airport,” says a joint release.

“The pilot affirmed that SAF can be safely deployed to Changi Airport and uplifted onto flights without any modification to existing airport infrastructure.”

The programme also validated a credit scheme, whereby SIA’s purchase of SAF-generated credits, which could then be sold. This is seen as way to help finance the adoption of SAF.

The pilot, which will help inform the planned Singapore Sustainable Air Hub Blueprint, also revealed that work is still required on fronts such as education and outreach. Policy support is also required from companies and the government.

“SAF, which [IATA] estimates to account for 65% of the carbon emission reduction needed by aviation to reach net-zero in 2050, will be a key component in Singapore aviation’s decarbonisation efforts,” adds CAAS director general Han Kok Juan.