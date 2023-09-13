Safran is to develop an electrical storage system (ESS) for aviation alongside Cuberg, a subsidiary of Swedish battery maker Northvolt.

Designed to equip future hybrid- and full-electric aircraft, the ESS will combine Cuberg’s rechargeable lithium-ion cells, modules and packs, with a Safran Electrical & Power-developed high-voltage protection system. The French firm will also provide integration and certification expertise, alongside in-service support.

Cuberg’s module design yields improve specific energy and energy density from its liquid electrolyte and lithium metal pouch cells, the company says.

In May, it announced a new programme “dedicated to developing high-performance battery systems that will enable safe, sustainable electric flight”. Deliveries to select customers were due to take place this year.

Northvolt acquired the California-based firm in March 2021.