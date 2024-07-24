Collins Aerospace will build a new manufacturing facility in Singapore’s Seletar Aerospace Park, relocating from its existing premises in Bedok, located in the country’s east.

Construction on new facility – representing an investment of $250 million – is expected to commence in end-2025 and completed by 2027.

Collins expects to progressively transfer its component manufacturing capabilities to the new facility thereafter, with production to start in 2028.

The RTX unit, which announced the investment at the Farnborough air show, will maintain dual production capability during the transition period. It adds that the old facility’s employees “will play an integral role in the transition and future operations” at the Seletar facility.

The move marks Collins’s entry into Seletar Aerospace Park, which is already home to major aerospace players like Rolls-Royce, Airbus and Bombardier.

Collins president for power and controls Henry Brooks says: “This new facility will be a hub of innovation, leveraging cutting-edge technology to support aerospace components’ design, development and production. Our investment in Seletar Aerospace Park underscores our long-term commitment to Singapore and to providing our customers with the highest quality products and services.”