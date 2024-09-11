French aerospace firm Safran is looking at acquiring an Ohio-based firm specialising in aircraft engine parts repair this year.

Safran Aircraft Engines describes the pursuit of Component Repair Technologies – which employs 450 personnel – as a “contemplated acquisition”.

CRT deals with repair of large parts for CFM International Leap and CFM56 engines, as well as large turbofans.

Safran has not disclosed terms of the proposed transaction, completion of which remains subject to regulatory clearance.

But it says that acquiring CRT, which is located in Mentor, will “strengthen” its maintenance capabilities in the Americas region.

Safran Aircraft Engines chief Jean-Paul Alary says the proposal is in line with plans to ramp-up its MRO network.

“Our strategy includes major investments at all our current facilities, plus the construction of new facilities,” he adds.

“With this ambitious ramp-up, Safran Aircraft Engines will proactively support the rapidly growing global fleet of Leap-powered aircraft.”

CRT will join five other repair facilities in the division’s network: Chatellerault, Ceramic Coating Center, and Airfoils Advanced Solutions – all in France – plus Florida’s PTI and Mexico’s Safran Aircraft Engine Services Americas.

“As a long-standing partner…CRT has proven its ability to develop innovative new repair processes,” says Safran Aircraft Engines’ vice-president for support, services and MRO, Nicolas Potier.

“Adding their capabilities to our network provides a major asset to support our customers’ operations worldwide.”