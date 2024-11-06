Russian aerospace firm United Aircraft is undergoing a leadership change with chief executive Yuri Slyusar set to be succeeded by United Engine head Vadim Badekha.

The management rejig follows the appointment of Slyusar, who has led the company for nine years, as governor of Russia’s Rostov region.

Badekha will take over United Aircraft at a critical point. The airframer, under sanctions pressure, is modifying its key civil aircraft programmes – notably the Yakovlev MC-21 and SJ-100 – to feature more domestically-produced components, but this has resulted in delays.

During his term at United Engine, Badekha has overseen production of the Aviadvigatel PD-14 for the MC-21, as well as development of a demonstrator for the high-thrust PD-35.

He has also managed a transformation initiative to improve personnel conditions and salaries.

United Aircraft says the engine company has become “one of the most profitable” in the portfolio of state technology firm Rostec.

Badekha’s career has also involved heading the Ural aircraft manufacturer UZGA.

United Aircraft credits Slyusar with modernising its production capabilities across various plants including facilities in Komsomolsk-on-Amur, Irkutsk, Kazan and Ulyanovsk.

It says that, under his watch, the Superjet 100 fleet expanded as a “stable operation”, and he was instrumental in implementing digital processes and import-substitution programmes, including the domestic production of composite MC-21 wings.