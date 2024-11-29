Air Greenland’s Airbus A330-800 has become the first long-haul aircraft to touch down on the newly-extended runway at the Greenlandic capital Nuuk.

The aircraft, operating flight GL781 from Copenhagen on 28 November, landed on runway 04 which has been lengthened to 2,200m.

Prior to the arrival, Air Greenland also conducted the first departure from the facility, with flight GL281 operating to Paamiut.

This service was flown with a De Havilland Dash 8-200.

Air Greenland says the opening of the new runway has enabled it to revise its route network, to connect regional airports via Nuuk through a new hub-and-spoke structure.

“This model allows travellers to reach multiple final destinations in other regions and abroad in the same day,” it adds.

Air Greenland also inaugurated the original runway in Nuuk, in 1979, with a service flown by a Dash 7.