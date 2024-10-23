SkyTeam carrier SAS is to restart services to Greenland after more than 20 years, with a connection to the capital Nuuk.

SAS says it will operate the route from Copenhagen during peak summer 2025, beginning on 27 June.

Its reservations engine indicates that the carrier will use Airbus A321neos for the service, flying three-times weekly.

The airline says the route “aligns” with the opening of Nuuk’s newly-upgraded airport this year.

Nuuk’s runway has been lengthened to 2,200m and asphalting was completed a few weeks ago. The airport’s operator aims to open the runway on 28 November.

It will enable Nuuk to handle larger aircraft from Europe and North America for the first time.

“This new route meets the rising demand for unique, adventurous travel experiences, while reinforcing Copenhagen’s position as a key hub for Scandinavian connections worldwide,” says SAS chief executive Anko van der Werff.

SAS, which has a commercial partnership with Air Greenland, says the route’s opening remains subject to final governmental approval.