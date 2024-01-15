Airbus has yet to disclose its production expectations for this year, but chief executive Guillaume Faury indicates it will not reach the pre-pandemic level of 2019.

The airframer delivered 735 aircraft in 2023, higher than the 720 forecast.

This followed a year in which supply-chain snags foiled its attempt to reach a target of 700 – a revision down from the original 720 – resulting in the manufacturer’s falling some 40 deliveries short.

Speaking during a briefing on 11 January, Faury said this year’s production ramp-up remains “on track”.

But he says the target for deliveries this year – likely to be determined during the full-year financial briefing on 15 February – is “very unlikely” to reach the 2019 level of 863.

“[It] won’t be at that number in 2024,” he states.

Faury acknowledges that the situation in the supply chain is “still tense”, although there are indications it is “getting better”. The company is maintaining 2026 monthly production targets of 75 A320neo-family aircraft, 10 A350s and 14 A220s.