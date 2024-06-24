Airbus is trimming its full-year delivery forecast over continuing supply-chain problems, and pushing back the schedule for its A320neo production ramp-up.

The airframer expects to deliver 770 aircraft this year – down from the earlier forecast of 800 – while its production target of 75 A320neos monthly has slipped from 2026 to 2027.

Airbus says it is facing “persistent” and “specific” supply-chain issues, primarily affecting engines, aerostructures and cabin equipment.

It has reflected this difficulties with the downward revision of its delivery prediction, although the figure of 770 remains above the 735 aircraft handed over last year.

Airbus has been working to raise the production rate of its A320neo family, with additional facilities, in order to cut into the huge backlog for the type.

It delivered 208 A320neo-family jets over the first five months of this year, slightly above the 199 handed over by the same point in 2023.

Airbus has revised its outlook for adjusted full-year earning, across its entire aerospace operation, to around €5.5 billion, compared with the previous estimate of €6.5-7 billion.

This is partly the result of a technical review of its space programmes which identified “commercial and technical challenges” against which the company has recorded €900 million in charges for the first half.