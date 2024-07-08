Indian budget carrier IndiGo has firmed its order for 30 Airbus A350-900s, while an undisclosed customer has agreed to take a single A350 plus 36 A321neos.

The IndiGo deal, entered on Airbus’s backlog on 6 June, takes overall A350 orders to 1,309 including 955 of the -900 variant.

Uzbekistan Airways has ordered a pair of A321neos while Airbus’s defence division is taking four more A330-200s for tanker conversion.

Airbus says the additions take its net orders, over the first half of 2024, to 310.

These include 130 widebody aircraft and 192 A320neo-family jets, although the A220 ends the half-year without orders, and a net deficit of 12 aircraft after cancellations.

Airbus delivered 323 aircraft over the period, about 42% of its full-year target of 770, recently revised downwards from 800.

It handed over 261 A320neo-family models, with recent monthly delivery rates ranging from 41 to 53.