Angola’s government is seeking interested parties to manage the new Luanda Antonio Agostinho Neto international airport under a 25-year concession.

The ministry of transport recently opened a formal tender process for the concession, and has set a deadline of 16 February next year for proposals.

Parties aiming to obtain the concession – which could be extended by a further 15 years – must have operated at least one international airport for three years. The airport must have had minimum annual traffic volume of 10 million passengers at some point spanning 2018-22.

If the bid is submitted by a consortium, the airport operating party must hold a share of at least 45%, according to the tender documentation, and bidders must have access to $150 million to finance operations.

The tender document states that the successful bidder will be selected according to the “economically more advantageous proposal”.

Luanda’s new airport – named after the country’s first president – has been developed as a hub for domestic, regional and international connections.

It is situated 45km southeast of the capital, in the commune of Bom Jesus, and has its own rail station.

The airport’s infrastructure includes a passenger terminal, with an annual capacity of 15 million, plus a 130,000t cargo terminal and 82m control tower. Maintenance hangars are under construction.

According to the ministry of transport the terminal can be expanded in phases to accommodate 65 million passengers.

Its two parallel runways – a northern and southern – are respectively 3,800m and 4,000m in length, with the southern able to handle aircraft up to the size of Airbus A380s.