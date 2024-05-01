Lessor TrueNoord has taken over a batch of eight aircraft from Nordic Aviation Capital, its third such transaction with the company.

TrueNoord says it has completed the acquisition agreement for seven Embraer 190s and a single De Havilland Dash 8-400.

The transaction means it has committed to purchasing a total of 29 aircraft from Nordic over the last 16 months.

TrueNoord says the integration of the latest aircraft – to be completed in the second quarter of this year – means its fleet of turboprops and regional jets will expand to 94.

“It is encouraging to see the buoyancy of the regional aviation sector, with values and lease rates continuing on an upward trend,” says chief commercial officer Richard Jacobs.

“We are already exploring further lessor-to-lessor portfolio trades.”

Four of the eight additional aircraft are operating in the USA, while three others are in Europe. The final aircraft is in Australia.

TrueNoord says this geographic distribution means the lessor is “further balancing the global spread” of its fleet.

It had previously acquired 10 aircraft from Nordic in January last year, followed by another 11 in December.