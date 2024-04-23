Nigerian investigators have initiated a safety probe after a Dana Air Boeing MD-82 suffered a runway excursion while landing at Lagos.

The aircraft (5N-BKI) had been arriving from the capital, Abuja, on 23 April.

According to the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, the aircraft was observed by air traffic control to have sustained a nose-gear collapse.

The MD-82 veered off runway 18L into the adjacent grass.

It was transporting 82 passengers and six crew members, all of whom disembarked safely, it adds.

The regulator says the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau has started an inquiry into the occurrence.

“The [civil aviation authority] reiterates its avowed commitment to a safe and secure aviation sector,” it adds.

Meteorological data from Lagos airport indicates thunderstorms, rain and low visibility at the time of the event.

“We commend the experience, professionalism and swift response demonstrated by our crew in handling the runway excursion incident,” says Dana Air.

“Their quick thinking, adherence to [strict safety] standards and effective communication ensured the safe disembarkation of all passengers without injury.”

The carrier adds that “safety and service excellence” are “core values” of the airline.

Cirium fleets data indicates the aircraft was originally delivered in 1996 to Taiwan’s U-Land Airlines.