Comac is reportedly targeting 30 deliveries of its C919 aircraft this year, as it expands the production capacity of the narrowbody programme.

According to Shanghai-based outlet The Paper, which interviewed Comac deputy general manager Shen Bo, the airframer will also raise its production capacity to 50 aircraft annually from this year.

Although it did not disclose how output would be raised, in late December, the airframer held a ceremony to mark expansion works for its Shanghai production facility.

Triple-digit orders from each of China’s ‘big three’ carriers – Air China, China Eastern and China Southern – are driving the need for more capacity.

Launch customer China Eastern has 10 examples in its fleet, while Air China and China Southern each have three C919s in their fleets.

Comac, which did not respond to a request for comment, had previously targeted an annual production rate of 150 aircraft within five years. It is also looking to secure foreign certification for the C919 as part of its growth plans.

Separately, Shen also confirms that the C929 widebody programme will “soon” enter the detailed design stage. The C929 is undergoing supplier selection and preliminary design work currently, says Shen.

Formerly a Sino-Russian collaboration known as the CR929, the widebody will be able to carry about 280 passengers and is China’s first twin-aisle aircraft. In November 2024, Comac revealed that Air China will be the type’s launch operator.