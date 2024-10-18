Conversions specialist EFW has delivered the first Airbus A321P2F converted freighter to a South American operator, after receiving type certification validation from Brazilian regulators.

The validation from Brazil’s National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC), announced 17 October, marks the first time a South American regulator has approved the programme.

EFW, a joint venture between Airbus and Singapore’s ST Engineering, on 17 October says it has re-delivered the first A321P2F to lessor AerCap, which in turn leased it to Azul Cargo.

The cargo unit of Brazilian operator Azul is also looking to add a second A321P2F by the end of the year. It currently operates a pair of Boeing 737-400 freighters, and has a sole Embraer E-195 temporary converted for cargo operations.

The validation and delivery now mean that A321P2F programme is now approved by major regulators across the world, from the Americas to Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Before Brazilian approval, A321P2Fs in the Americas region were registered in the USA, operating within the country and to points in Central America. A key operator in the region is Global Crossing (GlobalX) Airlines.

EFW notes that over 10% of its P2F converted freighters in operation are registered in the Americas. The German company also does passenger-to-freighter conversions for the A330 programme.

EFW chief Jordi Boto says: “With the validated [supplement type certification] for our A321P2F programme obtained from the Brazilian aviation authority, we look forward to introducing this freighter conversion solution to the wider South American market.”