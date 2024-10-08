Portuguese wet-lease operator Hi Fly’s ferry of the first Global Airlines Airbus A380 to Germany, like its transatlantic flight to Scotland, was carried out with its undercarriage deployed.

Hi Fly vice-chair Carlos Mirpuri, who led the flight, states that the aircraft flew 789nm (1,461km) from Glasgow Prestwick to Dresden where the jet will be serviced by EFW.

The gear-down ferry on 4 October was conducted at lower altitude – around 27,000ft – and a reduced cruising speed, taking 2h 20min.

Transfer of the A380 to Dresden follows an agreement under which EFW will carry out heavy maintenance for the aircraft.

Global Airlines is intending to commence services with the A380, an ex-China Southern Airlines airframe, next year – a timeline which was pushed back earlier this year owing to maintenance and operational considerations.

“I look forward to flying this beautiful aircraft again when it has completed its maintenance programme at EFW,” says Mirpuri.

He was part of a three-person flightcrew for the Dresden ferry which also included Hi Fly chief executive Antonios Efthymiou.

The same crew carried out the transfer of the A380 from storage in the Mojave desert to Prestwick, via Montreal, at the end of April.

UK-based Global Airlines is planning to use the aircraft on transatlantic services to destinations including New York and Los Angeles.