London City airport’s operator is seeking permission for Airbus A320neo twinjets to operate from the facility, using specially-authorised flight procedures.

The airport has a characteristic steep-approach glideslope and carriers typically use smaller models including Embraer E-Jets as well as the A220.

British Airways previously used A318s from the airport, although these were configured with just 32 seats for transatlantic services.

But the airport’s operator says it will seek approval for a Required Navigation Performance Authorisation Required – or RNP AR – procedure from the UK civil aviation regulator, to grant access to the A320neo.

Such procedures require aircraft to demonstrate accurate navigation, staying within defined limits, when following an approach path.

An RNP AR approach increases flexibility by allowing curved approaches as well as narrow obstacle-clearance flightpaths.

But such approaches demand strict conditions, particularly relating to the accuracy of vertical guidance and the need for crews to undergo dedicated training.

Approval of RNP AR operations also typically requires an operational safety assessment to examine the interaction between the procedure design, the aircraft capability, the crew, and the external environment.

London City has a 5.5° glideslope. The operator says this “limits” the type of aircraft which can use the airport, because each aircraft model requires steep-approach certification.

The planned RNP AR procedure would “alter the approach angle” in order to enable A320neo landings, it states.

“Potential introduction of the A320neo aircraft at London City…would broaden the range of leisure destinations for our passengers,” says chief executive Alison FitzGerald.

She adds that this would enable the airport, which has a 1,500m runway, to expand without increasing the number of aircraft movements.

The airport operator had previously sought to increase flights by extending operating hours, but this was only partially successful.

London City’s operator says it has lodged the RNP AR application with the Civil Aviation Authority.

It argues that the plan would incentivise carriers to modernise their fleets with more fuel-efficient aircraft types.