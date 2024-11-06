Canadian regional operator Rise Air will be the country’s launch customer for the ATR 72-600, after it placed a firm order for one aircraft to be delivered in 2025.

The Saskatoon-based carrier also announced plans to lease another two ATR 72-600s for delivery in 2026.

The turboprops, powered by a pair of Pratt & Whitney Canada PW127XT engines, will be configured to seat 68 passengers.

ATR says the deal is the largest investment the airline has ever made, and calls it the “biggest step” in its fleet renewal plans. Rise Air is the product of a 2021 merger between two regional operators West Wind Aviation and Transwest Air, and primarily operates within the Saskatchewan province.

The airline is an existing ATR operator as well, with a fleet of five ATR 42s operating alongside other older turboprop aircraft.

Airline chief Derek Nice says: “The ATR 72-600’s outstanding performance and low environmental footprint make it the perfect choice for operating in the diverse and challenging conditions where we operate. We look forward to continuing to enhance regional connectivity and support economic growth in the areas we serve.”

Adds ATR chief executive Nathalie Tarnaud Laude: “This agreement…demonstrates the growing interest in the ATR -600 series for markets like Canada, where replacing older aircraft with efficient, high-performance alternatives and enhancing year-round connectivity in extreme weather conditions are crucial.”