Saudi Arabian aircraft lessor AviLease has acquired another nine aircraft through a second transaction with Irish-based Avolon.

It has not identified the aircraft types involved in the latest agreement.

But Avolon shareholder Bohai Leasing says they comprise an Airbus A350, an A330neo and a Boeing 787-9 plus four Airbus A320-family and two Boeing 737 jets – all on lease to customers.

It values the aircraft at $580 million – although the actual negotiated sale price is not given – adding that the aircraft have been sold to “optimise the company’s asset structure” and improve its competitiveness.

Source: Avolon

Avolon has sold nine more jets to AviLease following a previous deal for 13

AviLease has rapidly expanded over the two years since its creation, by the Saudi Public Investment Fund, in mid-2022.

It has a portfolio of 167 owned and 23 managed aircraft after the company took over the leasing arm of Standard Chartered last year.

“[We have] been able to quickly operationalise and ramp-up a profitable leasing platform thanks to our ability to deploy capital across multiple channels,” says chief executive Edward O’Byrne.

AviLease took 13 aircraft from Avolon last year, under a separate deal which included A330neo, A320neo and Boeing 737 Max jets as well as older single-aisle models.

