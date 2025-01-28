Boeing confirms German airline Lufthansa will be the launch customer for the in-certification 777-9, settling uncertainty about whether Emirates Airline might take the first of the type.

The US aircraft manufacturer’s chief financial officer Brian West on 28 January named Lufthansa as the launch customer. Boeing also says it is working through seat-certification challenges specific to Lufthansa’s jets and that it still anticipates delivering the first 777-9 in 2026.

The seat-certification issues are separate from Boeing’s wider challenge of achieving the 777-9’s aircraft-level certification from the Federal Aviation Administration.

In recent years, there had been uncertainty about whether Lufthansa or Dubai’s Emirates would be first to receive the massive Boeing twinjet.

In 2017, Boeing had confirmed that Emirates had taken the title of 777-9 launch customer from Lufthansa, according to a FlightGlobal report. Boeing later claimed it had not named a launch operator.

Lufthansa holds orders for 27 777Xs, including 777-9s and 777-8 Freighters, while Emirates has orders for 205 of those types, according to Boeing’s data.

Speaking during Boeing’s 2024 earnings call on 28 January, chief executive Kelly Ortberg said the company has been working through “seat certification issues” with Lufthansa’s jets, including its on-order 787s and 777-9s. The issues involve “monuments” that include the seats, he says.

Lufthansa is equipping its long-haul jets with new seats made by several manufacturers as part of a new onboard product it markets as “Allegris”.

Boeing is familiar with the seat-certification difficulties because it has been working on the issue with Lufthansa’s 787s. Ortberg says seat certification should not hold up Boeing’s first 777-9 delivery.

The “777X interior in general is a more-complex interior, but that’s baked into our overall certification programme”, Ortberg adds. “So, we’ve got time to go work the seat-certification issues.”

The bigger question is when the FAA will certificate the 777-9.

Boeing grounded its four-strong 777-9 test fleet between August last year and this month after discovering fractures in “thrust links” connecting engines to aircraft structures.

“We have a good handle on fixing the thrust-link issue,” Ortberg says without elaborating.