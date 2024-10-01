Spanish air taxi developer Crisalion Mobility has appointed Manuel Heredia Ortiz as its new chief executive, replacing founder Carlos Poveda.

Heredia Ortiz joined Crisalion as general manager more than one year ago and is now responsible for delivering “further progress on the company’s strategic plan”, the company said on 1 October. He previously held roles at Airbus Defence and Space, and worked as CEO of Airbus Poland.

”Manuel has also been actively involved in aviation projects related to training and new technologies,” Crisalion says.

Poveda, who will remain on the company’s board of directors, says he has “no doubt that Manuel is the best candidate to take the project forward”.

Crisalion envisions a network of ground- and air-based transportation that will incorporate a planned electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) called “Integrity”. Critical to the fixed-wing aircraft’s design is the company’s “FlyFree” technology, a propulsion and stability system featuring four quad-rotor units mounted to a pair of booms.

A full-scale, remotely piloted prototype of Integrity is to be completed by 2026, chief operating officer Oscar Lara Rapp told FlightGlobal at Farnborough air show in July.

The start-up is seeking type certification of Integrity with the European Union Aviation Safety Agency, with plans to enter service in 2030.