Operating profits at Kazakh carrier Air Astana Group are running 11% ahead of 2022 levels after the first nine months of the year, on the back of revenue that is up one-fifth.

Group revenue climbed 20%, to $900 million, over the nine months to end-September. Air Astana Group, which also includes fast-growing low-cost unit FlyArystan, flew 6 million passengers at a load factor of 84% over the period – increases of 12% and one percentage point, respectively, against the same period of 2022.

This helped it lift operating profit by 11% to $129 million, and overall profit 19% to $72 million, for the first nine months of the year.

Air Astana Group chief executive Peter Foster says: ”The group has continued to perform well in 2023, despite the twin headwinds of high inflation and continued issues with the Pratt & Whitney PW1100 engines on the Airbus Neo fleet. All markets have shown robust growth, and there is little indication that the strong demand which we have experienced since mid-2021 is flagging.

”The group’s Central Asian and Caucasus routes have benefited from the increased footprint of both Air Astana and FlyArystan into those countries, most of which are experiencing a significant increase in both business and leisure travel. Routes to East and South Asia have also performed well, including those to China, which are gathering pace after a slow start following the country’s reopening from Covid.”