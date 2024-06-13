Air New Zealand has axed its corporate affairs chief as part of a cost-saving move amid “economic challenges”.

Mat Bolland will leave the airline on 31 July after completing “some key initiatives”, says Air New Zealand.

Bolland joined the Star Alliance carrier amid the Covid-19 pandemic in May 2021, and was tasked with helping the airline “navigate its recovery”, as well as with “establishing enduring relationships with government, regulatory and media stakeholders during one the most challenging periods in its history”.

Bolland’s departure comes as Air New Zealand undertakes an “extensive review” on costs, as it faces “economic challenges”, says airline chief Greg Foran.

While Foran did not specify what these challenges were, Air New Zealand in April cut its earnings forecast for the year ending 30 June, blaming increased competition on its North American network and softening domestic travel demand.

Bolland’s role will be consolidated with the airline’s sustainability department, with current chief sustainability officer Kiri Hannifin double-hatting as chief sustainability and corporate affairs officer from 24 June.