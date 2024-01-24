Japan’s All Nippon Airways expects the impact from technical issues with the Pratt & Whitney PW1100G engine to ease by end-July, allowing it to ramp up domestic flying.

The Tokyo-based carrier disclosed the timeline as part of scheduled plans for the coming financial year, which begins 1 April. ANA is carrying out inspections on the PW1100G to check for defective high-pressure turbine and compressor discs.

The engine powers its fleet of Airbus A320neo and A321neos, which mainly operate domestic flights. Cirium fleets data shows the airline to have 11 A320neos and 17 A321neos in service.

It previously stated that these inspections – lasting through March – will force it to cut about 30 flights a day, amounting to a capacity reduction of about 3.6%.

ANA is expected to disclose the full operational impact of these inspections by late-January.

In its latest statement, the carrier says the impact of the inspections will “be gradually resolved” by the end of July.

P&W parent RTX said in September that it expects an average of 350 GTF-powered A320neo-family jets from the global fleet will be grounded “from 2024 through 2026”, owing to defective high-pressure turbine and compressor disks.

The issue has created significant challenges for airlines globally, and has impacted the earnings of aerospace companies linked to the programme.