Angolan flag-carrier TAAG has taken delivery of its first Boeing 787, one of four set to be introduced to the airline’s fleet.

The initial twinjet, a 787-9, carries a new livery for the Luanda-based operator.

Powered by GE Aerospace GEnx engines, the aircraft (D2-TEQ) was flown from Seattle to Luanda on 29 January.

This airframe had previously served as a demonstrator aircraft, notably appearing at the Paris air show in 2023 featuring the livery of Saudi Arabian start-up Riyadh Air.

TAAG has signed for two 787-9s as well as a pair of the larger 787-10.

The initial aircraft is being leased from Irish-based AerCap, and has arrived in the Angolan capital just days ahead of the country’s liberation commemoration on 4 February.

TAAG chief executive Nelson Pedro Rodrigues de Oliveira says the jet’s introduction is a “pivotal step” to modernisation.

He says the 787 will bring “efficiency and versatility”, and enable the carrier to update its widebody fleet which comprises five Boeing 777-300ERs and three 777-200ERs.

TAAG plans to expand its network to Europe, as well as examine the potential for services to Asian and North American destinations.

AerCap reached a sale-and-leaseback deal on the first TAAG 787-9 towards the end of last year.