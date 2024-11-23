China Southern Airlines is considering selling all 10 of its Boeing 787-8 twinjets, according to a request for proposals from the carrier.

The request, issued through its tendering portal on 19 November, also states that the airline is selling two GE Aerospace GEnx-1B engines for the type.

China Southern has identified the 10 GEnx-powered airframes involved, which include B-2725, the first 787 delivered to the carrier in May 2013.

It says the aircraft would become available for delivery in 2025 and 2026.

The request stresses that the carrier “will not accept” any proposal which only covers some, and not all, of the aircraft or powerplants.

Potential bidders have been invited to submit a preliminary expression of interest by the end of 25 November.

After verifying this preliminary information, China Southern says it will send technical information – detailing the condition and status of the aircraft – to qualified purchasers by 30 November.

China Southern also operates the larger 787-9.