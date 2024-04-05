A magnitude 4.8 earthquake centred over New Jersey has led the Federal Aviation Administration to halt flights at Newark International airport and warn of broader flight disruptions.

The US Geologic Survey puts the earthquake’s epicentre near Whitehouse Station in New Jersey, which is about 35 miles (56km) west of Newark Airport. The quake struck at 10:23 local time.

“A 4.8 magnitude earthquake in New Jersey may impact some air traffic facilities in New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia and Baltimore,” the FAA says in a statement on X. “Air traffic operations are resuming as quickly as possible.”

The FAA’s website shows that a ground stop is in place at Newark.

No other details are immediately available.