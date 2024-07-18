Romania’s civil aviation regulator is dismissing frustrations from two expanding carriers over delays to aircraft approval, insisting that the hold-ups result from incomplete documentation and findings from safety inspections.

Both Dan Air and Fly Lili are seeking to expand their fleets. Dan Air is aiming to introduce a second Airbus A320 while Fly Lili, which also uses A320s, wants to add an A319.

Each has referred to a lack of specialised personnel while remarking about delays in bringing the aircraft into operation.

Dan Air stated in mid-July that registration of its second aircraft (YR-RAM) was being “abusively delayed” by civil aviation regulator AACR and causing daily financial losses.

“Our entire flight programme, planned with two aircraft at Bacau, is turned upside-down,” the carrier said, claiming that it had followed all procedures and provided the necessary documentation.

Fly Lili said in early July that the introduction of its additional aircraft was “taking longer than we had estimated”.

“Our team has made great efforts to have the aircraft fit for flight, but it was not possible,” it added. “We have tried to lease other aircraft for regular operation until [air operator’s certificate] entry is complete, but there is no availability in Europe.”

The airline has been forced to postpone sales for flights departing the Transylvanian city of Sibiu.

But the AACR has pushed back, insisting that it has simply been following established procedures, and that criticism is unwarranted.

It states that Dan Air made its request for registration on 3 July, but the documentation was “not submitted completely and correctly” and had to be revised on 9 July. The regulator adds that registration takes 30 days from receipt of correct paperwork.

The AACR also claims that Fly Lili’s A319 (YR-LIC), registered in August last year, has been undergoing a physical inspection in order to secure an certificate of airworthiness.

It states that inspectors conducted the work on 24-25 June, despite having other activities scheduled, and the examination turned up 61 “serious” non-conformities relating to flight safety, about which Fly Lili was informed on 28 June.

The AACR says that, to obtain the certificate of airworthiness, Fly Lili must submit documents proving that all the issues have been corrected.

“[This] has not happened to date,” it adds. The regulator insists it will support development of airlines and air transport infrastructure, but warns that it will not tolerate any pressure regarding its requirement to ensure compliance with regulations.