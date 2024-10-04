Garuda Indonesia and Japan Airlines will launch a joint-venture arrangement in 2025 following clearance by Japanese authorities.

The two airlines signed the joint business agreement after receiving anti-trust immunity from Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MILT), say the carriers.

The agreement will see the pair co-operate commercially on flights between Indonesia and Japan from the second half of 2025. It also includes domestic connections in the two countries.

“We are excited about the opportunities the joint business provides for both airlines,” says JAL president and group chief executive Mitsuko Tottori.

“We are confident that with this partnership, we will be able to deliver important benefits to our customers and to grow the business between Japan and Indonesia… we expect to launch this joint business relationship in the second quarter of 2025 to provide additional travel benefits for our mutual customers.”

During the 2024 winter schedule, JAL will operate 26 flights weekly from Tokyo Narita to Jakarta. Garuda, for its part, will operate daily services from Jakarta to both Tokyo Haneda and Tokyo Narita, as well as twice daily services on the Bali Denpasar-Tokyo Narita route.

The pair already place their code on services between the two countries, as well as on some domestic routes.

“This partnership signifies a major step towards strengthening the aviation ties between the two countries and aimed to expand our business presence and enhancing connectivity between Indonesia and Japan,” says Garuda chief executive Irfan Setiapura.