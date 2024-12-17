Australia’s Jetstar Airways has increased the number of aircraft based in New Zealand, as part of long-term expansion plans in the country.

The low-cost operator placed an additional Airbus A320 at Christchurch, bringing the total number of New Zealand-based aircraft to eight examples.

The airline is also set to expand its network from New Zealand, adding five new its trans-Tasman routes through June 2025. On 13 December, the airline launched three-times-weekly flights between Auckland and the Sunshine Coast.

It will also launch flights from Gold Coast to Dunedin and Hamilton, as well as flights from Christchurch in New Zealand to Melbourne and the Gold Coast.

“The additional aircraft will provide an important boost to Jetstar’s operations over the busy Christmas travel period, increasing capacity on key domestic routes and supporting the start of daily flights from Christchurch to Melbourne and Christchurch to the Gold Coast,” states Jetstar.

The airline’s New Zealand hubs are in Auckland and Christchurch, where it operates a mix of domestic and trans-Tasman flights.