Malaysian cargo airline MASkargo is seeking to expand its regional Asia operations by partnering with a Boeing 737-800 freighter operator.

According to a tender notice issued by Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), the Kuala Lumpur-based cargo carrier is looking for a freighter operator for a period of 14 months with an option to extend for a further 12 months.

The aircraft used in the partnership would be converted 737s.

Frequencies and routing have not yet been finalised but proposed routes run between Kuala Lumpur and Noi Bai, Hanoi; Yangon, Myanmar; Kuching, Malaysia; Chennai, India; Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam; and Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

MASkargo’s freighter network spans Asia, Australia, and Europe, with current freighter services to Kuching, Kota Kinabalu, Labuan, Penang, Bangkok, Chennai, Mumbai, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Manila, Hanoi and Sydney, plus Amsterdam via Doha. The belly capacity network also enables the business to reach 65 destinations worldwide.

The document did not specify where the aircraft would be sourced, however Malaysia Airlines’ passenger fleet currently includes 37 737-800s and so conversion from the airline’s own fleet is a possibility. Air Cargo News has requested further information from MASkargo.

MASkargo operates its own freighter fleet comprising three production Airbus 330-200 freighters, each with a capacity of 61 tonnes.

This recent decision to build 737-800 operations is part of MASkargo’s strategic expansion plan.

Chief executive Mark Jason Thomas told Air Cargo News last year that the airline had been looking into acquiring new freighters, but it’s short-term plan was to pursue short- and medium-term partnerships.

Thomas said MASkargo has a vision to partner with narrowbody freighter partners to complement the network in Malaysia, while utilising its mid-range freighters for further afield.

In June, Qatar Airways Cargo and MASkargo partnered to share their networks and fleet capacity to increase cargo services for their respective customers.

The tender stated that interest to participate must be submitted by September 10.

This story originally appeared on Air Cargo News.